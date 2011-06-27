Used 1993 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great almost
My truck has been great needs just the regular things only thing i would change is the plastic parts everything plastic just breaks or warps visors broke rear window hings and bumper step maybe being in Colorado the uv rays may be part of it but still. But would never get rid of it
King Cab is King
I bought my truck new in late 1992, 17 years ago. It has been used hard, especially in summers and fall, hauling canoes, camping and waterfowl hunting. I can't imagine a more reliable truck. I replaced the clutch 3 years ago. All other repairs have been standard. The frame is showing superficial rust. Thats it! This is one spectacular vehicle. Oh, but a cupholder would be good.
200k and still kicking
I have over 200k on my nissan and it still runs great, doesn't use a drop of oil, and have never had to do any serious repairs. It gets excellent highway gas mileage (23 MPG) and is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I'll never buy any truck other than a Nissan again!
Love this Truck!
I have had many cars and trucks but I really just like driving my Nissan. It has been a very dependable and reliable friend over the years. It's outlasted two wifes! Great engine, excellent build quality, fantastic off road capability, comfortable seats and overall a nice looking rig. Highly recommended. The bed is 6'8", longer than most. If you put a top on it you can sleep in back easily making weekend trips to the beach or mountains fun and economical. Try it, you'll like it!
Reliability King
I bought this1993 truck from a paint salesman in 1995 to haul building construction materials for a Florida beach duplex that I built that year. He put 45K highway miles on it in two short years. I change the oil every 5K miles. I now use it to commute to work daily and to haul my boat on weekends. I nowhave 130K miles on it (as of 4/9/02) without ANY major component replacements ... just batteries, tires, two headlights and a tail lamp. I've had the bed overloaded beyond its rated capacity onseveral 60 mile road trips. I have poarked it at the construction site next to the Atlantic coastal beach and received NO RUST. That is GOOD reliability!
