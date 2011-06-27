Used 1993 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews

Great almost ryanjg , 08/15/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My truck has been great needs just the regular things only thing i would change is the plastic parts everything plastic just breaks or warps visors broke rear window hings and bumper step maybe being in Colorado the uv rays may be part of it but still. But would never get rid of it Report Abuse

King Cab is King splendid vehicle , 01/19/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my truck new in late 1992, 17 years ago. It has been used hard, especially in summers and fall, hauling canoes, camping and waterfowl hunting. I can't imagine a more reliable truck. I replaced the clutch 3 years ago. All other repairs have been standard. The frame is showing superficial rust. Thats it! This is one spectacular vehicle. Oh, but a cupholder would be good.

herculon of a little truck mac , 04/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful owed since new had 14 miles when my father brought home. The best small pick up ever seen no doubt about it, pulls down low and midway, plenty of torque for passing in fifth gear at highway speeds, has some fenderwell bed rust but its a truck, built to drive not look pretty all day, and has never had valve cover off, only recent waterpump and belts, uses no oil and leaks none, best money ever spent.

Reliable Truck Good LittleTruck , 01/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had no trouble since I purchased this truck in 1992. It has been completely reliable. It gets great gas mileage, and has been a great vehicle.