  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1992 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Truck
More about the 1992 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Height62.0 in.
Maximum payload2000.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sea Mist Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Red
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 1992 Nissan Truck Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles