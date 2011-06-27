  1. Home
Used 1992 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)443.1/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Height62.0 in.
Maximum payload2000.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Red
  • Sea Mist Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Aztec Red
