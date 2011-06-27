Used 1992 Nissan Truck SE V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length195.5 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Height62.4 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sea Mist Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Red Pearl Metallic
