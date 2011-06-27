Used 1992 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG181822
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg17/20 mpg21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/422.0 mi.270.3/318.0 mi.443.1/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.15.9 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181822
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm134 hp @ 5200 rpm134 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length190.0 in.174.6 in.190.0 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.3300 lbs.2835 lbs.
Height62.0 in.66.7 in.62.0 in.
Maximum payload2000.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.2000.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.104.3 in.116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.66.5 in.65.0 in.
Maximum towing capacityno3500 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sea Mist Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Red
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
