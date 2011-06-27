Used 1992 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Best In Class King Cotton , 07/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We have nver owned a more perfect compact truck. The 1992 Nissan King Cab is outstandeng ! Report Abuse

Excellent Truck Michael123 , 09/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1992 Nissan SE-V6 King Cab new and it has been absolutely the best vehicle hands down that I have ever known. Extremely reliable and dependable, built to last. I have 270,000 miles on it and it's still runs great! Don't be afraid to buy this truck, they're great!

219000 miles D. Alexander , 12/19/2016 SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought 20 years ago with 60k on it. Paint is fading, replaced starter, muffler, brakes and tires. Basically all I've done is maintainance, that's it. Always starts, runs perfect. Rides and drives better than my 2001 Tacoma I sold! I've got a canopy on my truck to haul stuff. The 3.0 v-6 Nissan motor is the best motor made! Never seen any better. The tranny is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. Very impressive. Update/ I had the timing belt, water pump and rollers, coolant, fuel filter, spark plugs. $700.00 I found a licensed independent mechanic with good references. Same work was twice as much at dealership. I would have liked to support the Nissan dealership but had to save the $$. The old truck runs and drives great. Tranny is as tight as new and there is no oils seeping under truck anywhere. Pretty amazing since I don't baby this truck at all. Now it has 223k on it I believe. She may be not so pretty to look at but sure is dependable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability