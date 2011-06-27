Used 1992 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best In Class
We have nver owned a more perfect compact truck. The 1992 Nissan King Cab is outstandeng !
Excellent Truck
I purchased my 1992 Nissan SE-V6 King Cab new and it has been absolutely the best vehicle hands down that I have ever known. Extremely reliable and dependable, built to last. I have 270,000 miles on it and it's still runs great! Don't be afraid to buy this truck, they're great!
219000 miles
Bought 20 years ago with 60k on it. Paint is fading, replaced starter, muffler, brakes and tires. Basically all I've done is maintainance, that's it. Always starts, runs perfect. Rides and drives better than my 2001 Tacoma I sold! I've got a canopy on my truck to haul stuff. The 3.0 v-6 Nissan motor is the best motor made! Never seen any better. The tranny is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. Very impressive. Update/ I had the timing belt, water pump and rollers, coolant, fuel filter, spark plugs. $700.00 I found a licensed independent mechanic with good references. Same work was twice as much at dealership. I would have liked to support the Nissan dealership but had to save the $$. The old truck runs and drives great. Tranny is as tight as new and there is no oils seeping under truck anywhere. Pretty amazing since I don’t baby this truck at all. Now it has 223k on it I believe. She may be not so pretty to look at but sure is dependable.
Its old enough to drink
Most dependable vehicle I haver owned. Mine has 260,000 original miles. I put the cams from a VG 33 aka 1999 Nissan Frontier Engine and pulled 19.8 mpg. 4.36 gears means at 70 mph the engine is running at 3000 rpm. I take care of it had have had some age related issues. What to you expect from a 27 year old vehicle. Would take it cross country in a heartbeat. 4wd is awesome and dependable. The weak point is that stupid timing belt. But change it out every 60K and no problem. Very strong engine both the I4 and V6. Not the fastest or most powerful but will get you anywhere you really need. Parts are affordable and the truck is relatively easy to work on. The truck is built very well. It only weighs 900 lbs less than a 1997 GMC Sierra that is also extended cab amd 4wd. Have loaded the bed completely full with dirt and rocks with the back end sagging, made it to highway speeds. The brakes are thw same size as a full size pu. Unlike the Toyota the transfer case is tucked above the frame instead of hanging down. Drove it in snow storms no problem. Sunk on a ditch of snow up to the body and got myself out. I sold it then bought it back. Thought of getting rid of it for more seating capacity. But just can’t part with a simple affordable dependable 4wd pick up.
