Used 1992 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews
The Best Vehicle Ever
Only 407,080 miles & still running like new. Put a new timing chain in yesterday & she is purring down the highway. Purchased in 1992, with 12miles, using synthetic oil, changing once a year, new filter every 4 months or so, other than that she is basically maintenance free. I'm in love with a piece of metal folks. The best vehicle ever.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
2nd Post
This is my 2nd review. I posted the last review below. My truck has now turned over 200,000 miles and still going strong. Regular maintenance and this truck will last forever. Thanks again Nissan.
my nissan
good truck, plenty of torque, maybe a little more power would be good, truck bed rattles a little 152,800 and still going strong.
Best In Class
We have nver owned a more perfect compact truck. The 1992 Nissan King Cab is outstandeng !
Excellent Truck
I purchased my 1992 Nissan SE-V6 King Cab new and it has been absolutely the best vehicle hands down that I have ever known. Extremely reliable and dependable, built to last. I have 270,000 miles on it and it's still runs great! Don't be afraid to buy this truck, they're great!
