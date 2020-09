Used 1992 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews

The Best Vehicle Ever Steve m. , 10/02/2015 2dr Regular Cab LB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Only 407,080 miles & still running like new. Put a new timing chain in yesterday & she is purring down the highway. Purchased in 1992, with 12miles, using synthetic oil, changing once a year, new filter every 4 months or so, other than that she is basically maintenance free. I'm in love with a piece of metal folks. The best vehicle ever. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

2nd Post shadowman6 , 02/17/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd review. I posted the last review below. My truck has now turned over 200,000 miles and still going strong. Regular maintenance and this truck will last forever. Thanks again Nissan. Report Abuse

my nissan turkone , 05/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful good truck, plenty of torque, maybe a little more power would be good, truck bed rattles a little 152,800 and still going strong. Report Abuse

Best In Class King Cotton , 07/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We have nver owned a more perfect compact truck. The 1992 Nissan King Cab is outstandeng ! Report Abuse