Used 1991 Nissan Truck SE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Length195.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Super White
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Aztec Red
