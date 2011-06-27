  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1991 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length195.5 in.
Curb weight3700 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vail White
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super White
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 1991 Nissan Truck Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles