Used 1991 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)443.1/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Length195.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Aztec Red
  • Super White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Super Black
  • Silver Frost Metallic
