  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Nissan Truck Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height62.0 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width65.0 in.
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 1990 Nissan Truck Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles