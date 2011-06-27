Used 1990 Nissan Truck V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|358.7/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|62.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|2000.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Width
|65.0 in.
Related Used 1990 Nissan Truck V6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles