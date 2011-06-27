Used 1990 Nissan Truck SE V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height62.4 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.0 in.
