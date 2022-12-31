Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. 2023 Nissan Titan
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Titan
More about the 2023 Titan
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG16/21 MPG
EPA combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)416.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size5.6 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,310 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,310 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Advertisement
See Available Vehicles Near Ashburn, VA
See Available Nissan Titan® inventory
See Inventory
NissanUSA.com
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length229.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.5 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheelbase139.8 in.
Bed length67.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Curb weight5,789 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,310 lbs.
Maximum payload1,310 lbs.
Gross weight7,100 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic/Gun Metallic
  • Super Black/Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White Tricoat/Gun Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Tricoat
  • Cardinal Red Metallic/Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Premium leatheryes
Captains chairs front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way power passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver cooled seatyes
Passenger cooled seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Rear hip room60.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Titan®
At a Glance:
  • 4 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • 3 Packages
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
485 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and wood steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Chrome alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Platinum Utility Package +$1,390
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,990
Off-Road Protection Package +$340
Interior Options
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plate - Platinum +$350
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Logo Light +$210
Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletion -$160
Premium Paint +$395
Platinum Reserve Mud Flaps +$320
Monotone Paint +$0
Moonroof Package +$1,490
Nissan Tailgate Audio by Kicker with Utili-Track Bracket +$555
Inventory

Related 2023 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates