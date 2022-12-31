Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. 2023 Nissan Titan
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Nissan Titan SV Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Titan
More about the 2023 Titan
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG15/21 MPG
EPA combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size5.6 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,210 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,650 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Part time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Advertisement
See Available Vehicles Near Ashburn, VA
See Available Nissan Titan® inventory
See Inventory
NissanUSA.com
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length228.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.5 in.
Height76.0 in.
Wheelbase139.8 in.
Bed length67.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Curb weight5,664 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,210 lbs.
Maximum payload1,650 lbs.
Gross weight7,300 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black/Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Clothyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Rear hip room60.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Titan®
At a Glance:
  • 4 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • 3 Packages
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,990
SV Convenience Package +$2,590
Off-Road Protection Package +$525
SV Chrome Package +$1,250
Accessory Utility Package +$1,290
SV Tow Package +$790
SV MIdnight Edition Package +$1,990
SV Utility Package +$1,690
Interior Options
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats +$215
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Carpeted Floor Mats +$215
Illuminated Kick Plate - Titan +$350
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Sport Bar +$990
Tow Mirror Kit +$690
Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletion -$160
Loop Side Steps +$690
Bed Assist Grip +$280
Splash Guards +$245
Sport Bar w/o Utili-Track +$990
Nissan Tailgate Audio by Kicker with Utili-Track Bracket +$555
Inventory

Related 2023 Nissan Titan SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates