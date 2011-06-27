2022 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/520.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|9,210 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|PRO-4X Convenience Package
|+$3,390
|PRO-4X Utility Package
|+$2,190
|Off-Road Protection Package
|+$525
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,990
|PRO-4X Moonroof Package
|+$1,490
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Kick Plate - Pro-4X
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|60.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|PRO-4X Mud Flaps
|+$320
|Premium Paint
|+$395
|Tow Mirror Kit
|+$690
|Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletion
|+-$160
|Nissan Tailgate Audio by Kicker with Utili-Track Bracket
|+$480
|Delete Spray-On Bed Liner
|+-$400
|Bed Assist Grip
|+$250
|PRO-4X Rugged Step Boards
|+$1,050
|Moonroof Package
|+$1,490
|Sport Bar w/o Utili-Track
|+$990
|Sport Bar
|+$990
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|22.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Bed Length
|5'7”
|Curb weight
|5,800 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|119.7 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|7,300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.8 in.
|Height
|77.2 in.
|Length
|229.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,500 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9,210 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|80.7 in.
|Turning circle
|48.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|139.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|P275/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
