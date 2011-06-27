  1. Home
2022 Nissan Titan S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,310 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,550 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
S Utility Package +$990
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Floor Mats +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$245
Drop-in Bedliner +$390
Delete Spray-On Bed Liner +-$400
Loop Side Steps +$690
Accessory Utility Package +$795
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.4 degrees
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Bed Length5'7”
Curb weight5,542 lbs.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight7,100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height75.4 in.
Length228.2 in.
Maximum payload1,550 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,310 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.5 in.
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
