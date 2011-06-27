  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. 2021 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Titan
More about the 2021 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,290
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,290
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,290
PRO-4X Convenience Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Off-Road Protection Packageyes
PRO-4X Utility Packageyes
PRO-4X Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,290
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,290
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Illuminated Kick Plate - Pro-4Xyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,290
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Sport Baryes
Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletionyes
Premium Paintyes
Bed Assist Gripyes
Tow Mirror Kityes
PRO-4X Rugged Step Boardsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Curb weight5798 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1650 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length229.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9210 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height77.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width80.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Baja Storm
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Alert
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,290
P275/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,290
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,290
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.

Related 2021 Nissan Titan PRO-4X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars