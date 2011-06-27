  1. Home
2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab

Type:

What’s new

  • No changes to features or equipment
  • Small price increase over 2020 model
  • Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable front seats
  • V8 engine comes standard
  • Many advanced driver safety features also come standard
  • No alternative engines or axle ratios
  • Maximum towing and payload capacities fall behind class leaders
  • Mediocre in-cabin storage
  • Hard to see out of the back and to the sides
MSRP Starting at
$39,280
Save as much as $1,408
Select your model:
2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA

2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Titan.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr Crew Cab SB features & specs
    S 4dr Crew Cab SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$39,280
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$42,410
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$50,290
    MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$57,760
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front TestNot Tested

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan Titan a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Titan both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Titan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Titan gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Titan. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Nissan Titan?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan Titan:

    • No changes to features or equipment
    • Small price increase over 2020 model
    • Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan Titan reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan Titan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Titan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Titan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Nissan Titan a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan Titan is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Titan is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan Titan?

    The least-expensive 2021 Nissan Titan is the 2021 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,280.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $39,280
    • S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $42,410
    • PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $50,290
    • SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $57,760
    • Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $56,040
    • SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $45,860
    • Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $59,280
    • SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $42,730
    • SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $54,530
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan Titan?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Titan, the next question is, which Titan model is right for you? Titan variants include S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). For a full list of Titan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Nissan Titan

    2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Overview

    The 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Titan Crew Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Titan Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, PRO-4X, SL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab?

    2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

    The 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,885. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is trending $1,408 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,408 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,477.

    The average savings for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is 2.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

    The 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,455. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is trending $1,177 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,177 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,278.

    The average savings for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is 2.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

    The 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,005. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is trending $1,064 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,064 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,941.

    The average savings for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is 2.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cabs are available in my area?

    2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 42 new 2021 [object Object] Titan Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,270 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,050 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Titan Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Titan Crew Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Titan Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan Titan for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,633.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,437.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and all available trim types: S, S, SL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan Titan Crew Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

