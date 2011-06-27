2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2019 Nissan Titan SL Midnight Edition M.F. , 06/28/2019 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Awesome truck! Had a 2006 Titan LE 4x4 for 13 years, just traded it in on a 2019 Titan SL Midnight Edition in black. Has more than enough features and options and power to keep me happy. The truck rides great and after my first 1200 miles I'm averaging 19.7 mpg (22.8 mpg is my best 100 mile trip mpg--with speeds up to 80 mph at times). The only slight drawback is the column shifter, I preferred the old Titan's console shifter and sometimes the column shifter feels a little clumsy finding its way from park past reverse and neutral to get it into Drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Truck! Marcus , 06/03/2019 SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful You should see more Titans on the road very soon! While all the other trucks are out of warranty at 36,000 miles; the Titan still has 64,000 miles to go! :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best truck for the buck Wayne Griffin , 09/30/2019 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I drove Tundra and Titan. Bought in July. So far about 3,700 miles with about 2,500 long interstate trips. Won’t own another GM based on 2004 GMC Sierra that was a huge POS or any Chrysler based on two prior bad experiences. Comparable Tundra and Ford $6-7000 more for same equipment (leather, etc). Love the Titan drive train and it gets 21 mpg on highway, but not good around town (12-14) as you would expect. Towed 6x12 trailer about 600 miles. Good experience. Love the storage under rear seat with fold flat floor and flip up seats, as well as cup holders and front console. Apple CarPlay is great. Dash screen smaller than some but plenty big enough. Seats are very comfortable. Steering is a little heavier than others, but I actually prefer it. Hoping for many reliable miles as I tend to keep vehicles 8-10 years. Have approximately 8500 miles. Check engine light came on. Thought it might be loose fuel cap. Not it so it will need to go to dealer. Not happy. Wife’s five yo CRV has been flawless. Expect the same out of 40k pickup. CarPlay works better will iPhone 11 but still a little quirky. Still love to drive it. Very good acceleration. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your TITAN® Brilliant Silver Metallic

Super Black

Deep Blue Pearl Metallic

Glacier White

Gun Metallic

Red Alert Build & Price NissanUSA.com

Getting Better! paw-paw , 08/18/2019 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Had a 2006 SL Crew Cab 4x4 with 96,xxxx miles no major issues ran great, traded in for 2019 SL Crew Cab 4x4. More features in some ways and others no so much. have 5,xxx miles and average 19-20 mpg. Whole lot better than the 06 with more horse, seems to turn sharper also which is a big plus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse