2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab

2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
6.9/10 Expert Rating #5 Large truck
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Profile Shown
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
+35
(13)

2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab
MSRP Range: $36,680 - $57,840

MSRP$57,840
Edmunds suggests you pay$50,947
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
1 for sale near you

Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?

To maximize the value play of getting a Titan, we recommend the Titan SV. It comes with all the standard gear found on the base S trim, including this year's new 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a more substantial list of options you can't get on the S.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Standard V8 offers plenty of power
  • Numerous in-cabin and bed storage solutions
  • Optional Pro-4X off-road package offers useful upgrades
  • Generous bumper-to-bumper warranty
Cons
  • No alternative engines
  • Only one available axle ratio
  • Touchscreen interface hampered by small buttons
  • Cabin design not especially attractive
  • Maximum towing and payload capacities slightly lower than rivals
What's new
  • New 7-inch infotainment system with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • New Fender audio system is standard on Crew Cab SL, SL Midnight Edition and Platinum Reserve trims
  • Rear door alert, to remind drivers to check the back seat after exiting, is standard on King Cab and Crew Cab
  • Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2019 Nissan Titan meets the requirements for a full-size truck. It's powerful, versatile, and available in a number of configurations. And, for 2019, the Titan gets a few upgrades including the addition of an optional premium stereo and a standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. But in today's full-size truck market, just meeting requirements isn't enough.

In the Titan's favor is its standard 5.6-liter V8 engine that's paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It's a solid powertrain that's capable of towing more than 9,000 pounds. But if you want something else, you're out of luck. In contrast, nearly every full-size truck competitor has a range of available engines. Inside, the Titan is spacious and well-equipped, but rivals are a bit more comfortable, offering better ride and interior quality.

Overall, we think the 2019 Nissan Titan is a decent pick for an all-around rig. It comes with a long list of standard equipment and respectable utilitarian credentials. But before you decide on one, we recommend taking a closer look at the trucks we like more, such as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500.

Nissan Titan models

The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. Depending on your needs, you can get a Titan as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) bed, a single cab with a long (8-foot) bed, or an extended cab (the King Cab) with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed. Every Titan comes with a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

The base Titan S is available with any of the three cab configurations and comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, NissanConnect with Mobile Apps, a rearview camera, two USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system (four speakers in the single cab).

One step above the S is the SV, which includes all the base content plus alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, front tow hooks (4WD only), power-adjustable heated mirrors, a carpeted floor, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, satellite radio and Nissan's Trailer Sway Control, which helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.

On top of the SV's equipment, the off-road-focused Pro-4X (4WD only) gets dark-finish wheels with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, hill descent control, a receiver hitch, and a four- and seven-pin wiring harness connector, skid plates, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers and a spray-in bedliner.

Also standard for the Pro-4X are LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, front bucket seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, voice controls (with Siri Eyes Free), a navigation system, a rear air vent, a 120-volt household-style power outlet and floor mats.

Next is the SL (available only in crew cab), which takes the Pro-4X's upgrades (minus the all-terrain tires and off-road mechanical upgrades) and adds 20-inch wheels, upgraded side mirrors, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, LED cargo box lighting, a 120-volt outlet inside the bed, and a Utili-Track bed rail system with four movable tie-down cleats.

The SL also has remote engine start, front and rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a Fender 12-speaker audio system, and NissanConnect communication services.

The range-topping Platinum Reserve builds upon the SL's features, adding unique wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera, upgraded leather upholstery, chrome and wood interior accents, a heated steering wheel with wood inserts, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Several option packages are available, many of which bring the luxury and utility features from higher trims to the lower trims. For the Platinum Reserve, you can order a Platinum Utility package (in-bed Titan Box storage bins, a remote-locking tailgate and a bed utility step), an Off-Road package (the Pro-4X's 18-inch alloys, all-terrain tires and Bilstein shocks) and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | 4WD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.0

Driving

7.0
The Titan isn't as refined or swift as its lighter, more powerful, more recently redesigned rivals, but it certainly isn't a penalty box. The accurate steering, strong motor and confident, powerful brakes make the Titan a solid truck you can enjoy driving daily.

Acceleration

7.5
The direct-injected 5.6-liter V8 (the only engine offered) delivers a strong feeling of acceleration, with good throttle response. That said, the numbers it produces at wide-open run are merely average for the class: 0-60 mph takes 7 seconds, which is respectable but not as quick as the Ram or the Ford.

Braking

7.5
The brake pedal feels a little soft initially, but despite that the brakes are easy to control. They're never grabby and have generous stopping power. At our test track, the Titan simulated a panic stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, which is about average for the truck segment.

Steering

7.0
The steering wheel feels solid in your hands. But the Titan feels big and cumbersome at parking lot speeds where steering effort is high and the U-turn radius is big. That feeling lightens somewhat at highway speeds and becomes quite agreeable, and it even manages to transmit road feel and surface grip conditions to the driver fairly well.

Handling

6.5
The Titan is a comparatively heavy truck in its class, and that weight translates into a ponderous feel when the road gets twisty. The steering is accurate and body control is reasonably good, but the tires and suspension prefer gentle curves and interstates that don't test their relatively low grip limits.

Drivability

6.5
The V8 makes good power low in the rev range that gets things rolling smoothly, but the transmission calibration, not to mention a tall third gear, gets in the way of good around-town drivability. The transmission can be very reluctant to downshift too, but at least a manual override is available. Tow mode helps greatly, including engine braking on long downhill grades.

Off-road

7.5
Four-wheel drive and low range are both easy to engage with a rotary switch. Approach and departure angles and ground clearance are quite good, but the Titan Platinum Reserve doesn't have the best off-road tires, and the step bars hang down low. Those who prioritize off-road potential are better served by the Pro-4X package, which brings knobbier tires, a bit more clearance and a lockable rear differential.

Comfort

7.0
The Titan would be excused for being noisy and riding rough, but it is, in fact, just the opposite. The cabin is quiet, and the ride is good over most smooth surfaces. Larger bumps do upset the ride quality and jostle the cabin a bit more than average, but it's not bad enough to be a deal-breaker.

Seat comfort

7.0
You certainly can't call the front seats uncomfortable, but they don't have much in the way of lateral support for your upper or lower body. The rear seats seem a bit too basic, lacking any real comfort or leg support even though there's enough space to make them better.

Ride comfort

6.5
Small bumps and road irregularities are absorbed by the suspension fairly well. But the Titan definitely rides like an old-school full-size truck with four-wheel drive, so there's no getting away from a firm-trending ride. Larger bumps and potholes tend to create sharp disturbances in the ride quality.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The cabin is quiet and well-isolated and feels solid. It was free of rattles or squeaks, but the passenger seat did shake quite a bit over rough roads. Some wind noise is noticeable around the windshield, windshield pillars and rearview mirrors, but the noise level is similar in other large trucks.

Climate control

6.5
The dual climate control works as expected and airflow is fairly good. The buttons and temperature knobs, however, seem needlessly small for such a vast cabin. The display can also be a bit difficult to see in direct sunlight, and its appearance doesn't match the rest of the readouts elsewhere in the cabin.

Interior

7.0
Most full-size trucks carry their tougher-than-nails persona into the cabin, but Nissan has opted for a much friendlier, almost crossover SUV-like interior space. Combine that friendly look with a smallish steering wheel and good ergonomics, and the Titan is a truck you don't mind spending time in.

Ease of use

7.0
The friendly and spacious cabin might make you think you're in a crossover instead of a truck, but it also comes across as a bit dated. For all the space, many of the buttons and knobs can prove difficult to use because they're simply too small. The instrumentation, however, is attractive and easy to read at a glance.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Thanks to the large side steps, generous door openings and windshield pillar grab handles, getting into the front seat of the Titan is relatively easy for people of all heights. The wide-opening rear doors mean the back seats are also easily accessible.

Driving position

7.5
The low dashboard, small, thin-rimmed steering wheel, and high seating position give you the impression of sitting in a crossover rather than a full-size truck. The power seat and tilt-and-telescoping wheel help you to find a comfortable position quickly, but power-adjustable pedals are not an option.

Roominess

6.5
There's a lot of legroom, shoulder room and headroom up front, but the Titan's newer, larger competitors offer a lot more space. Rivals such as the F-150 and Silverado have 2 to 3 more inches of front legroom and 5 inches of rear legroom, while the Ram beats it by nearly 7 inches in the back seat.

Visibility

7.0
Forward visibility is OK, but navigating bends takes a bit of faith because of the massive windshield pillar base. The exterior side mirrors could stand to be larger, as could the inset convex spotter mirrors. Nissan's 360-degree camera system gives confidence when moving in tight spaces.

Quality

6.5
The Titan feels solid and the interior is well-assembled, but almost every surface has a dated look and feel. Many materials that fall readily to hand have a soft touch, but there are lots of hard plastics on the center console and some cheap-feeling steering wheel buttons, too.

Utility

7.0
The Titan is capable, sure, and it works like a truck should, but it's outclassed by its three main rivals that have all been more recently redesigned. It comes up short in its payload/towing capability with its single engine option, which puts it midpack.

Small-item storage

7.0
Top rivals such as the Ram and the Ford have better center console storage, but overall the Titan still has lots of space. There's a multitude of cupholders and small storage compartments, and there's even enough space for a laptop. Unfortunately, most of the storage has hard plastic sides, so smaller objects tend to rattle around.

Cargo space

7.0
The crew cab's standard 5.5-foot bed is average for the segment, but top rivals have it beat by a few inches. The optional in-bed storage boxes are a nice concept, but they take up a lot of space and can't be opened when you've got a bed full of cargo because they hinge inward. A retractable cargo bed step is available on the driver's side, but it's a bolt-on accessory that isn't well-integrated and finicky to deploy.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The outboard rear seats have car seat anchors that are easily accessible. Rival crew cabs offer more space, but there's enough room that most front-seat occupants won't be affected if a large rear-facing child seat is in back. The main drawback is how the height of the Titan affects seat installation and access — this is more of an issue than with any other such truck.

Towing

6.5
The Titan is rated to tow just over 9,200 pounds. While that's an admirable standard tow rating, some of its rivals offer more powerful engine and axle gearing options that can handily out-tow the Titan's 5.6-liter V8, in some cases by nearly 3,000 pounds.

Hauling

7.0
With four-wheel drive, the maximum payload is 1,620 pounds — below average for the segment but respectable. The bed offers plenty of cargo tie-down options, including an optional track system and good optional LED lights for after-hours loading and unloading.

Technology

6.0
Technology might well be the Titan's Achilles' heel. It has some respectable features on paper, but their performance disappoints and feels years behind. Rivals offer several safety options that the Titan doesn't. To add to the problem, the Titan's 7-inch display looks small and has dated graphics and small buttons.

Audio & navigation

6.5
Functionality is adequate, but the Titan's display is far behind rivals. With the optional 12-speaker Fender audio system, you won't hear the tiny details on your favorite songs, but it gets loud enough. The navigation system also handles its duties well but is let down by ho-hum graphics.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on the Titan, but connecting to either is weirdly more difficult than the usual plug-and-play. The USB connection must be managed in hard-to-navigate menus that need updating. Connecting via Bluetooth is as simple as it should be, and there are ample power points for charging devices.

Driver aids

5.5
Features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist are not available. The blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and Nissan's Around View monitoring system take some of the fear and guesswork out of navigating such a big truck, but these are optional.

Voice control

5.5
The voice control menu makes a good case for pressing the buttons you need to achieve the desired result. There is a complicated menu that requires specific commands to do anything. It's a cumbersome system that's better-suited to making calls than it is for controlling any of the Titan's other features.
Save as much as $8,873 with Edmunds

2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Titan lease offers
2019 Nissan Titan price drops
Shop used 2019 from $34,590

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Titan.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • warranty
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • seats
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • steering wheel
  • spaciousness
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Nissan Titan SL Midnight Edition
M.F.,
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Awesome truck! Had a 2006 Titan LE 4x4 for 13 years, just traded it in on a 2019 Titan SL Midnight Edition in black. Has more than enough features and options and power to keep me happy. The truck rides great and after my first 1200 miles I'm averaging 19.7 mpg (22.8 mpg is my best 100 mile trip mpg--with speeds up to 80 mph at times). The only slight drawback is the column shifter, I preferred the old Titan's console shifter and sometimes the column shifter feels a little clumsy finding its way from park past reverse and neutral to get it into Drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Truck!
Marcus,
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

You should see more Titans on the road very soon! While all the other trucks are out of warranty at 36,000 miles; the Titan still has 64,000 miles to go! :)

4 out of 5 stars, Best truck for the buck
Wayne Griffin,
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

I drove Tundra and Titan. Bought in July. So far about 3,700 miles with about 2,500 long interstate trips. Won’t own another GM based on 2004 GMC Sierra that was a huge POS or any Chrysler based on two prior bad experiences. Comparable Tundra and Ford $6-7000 more for same equipment (leather, etc). Love the Titan drive train and it gets 21 mpg on highway, but not good around town (12-14) as you would expect. Towed 6x12 trailer about 600 miles. Good experience. Love the storage under rear seat with fold flat floor and flip up seats, as well as cup holders and front console. Apple CarPlay is great. Dash screen smaller than some but plenty big enough. Seats are very comfortable. Steering is a little heavier than others, but I actually prefer it. Hoping for many reliable miles as I tend to keep vehicles 8-10 years. Have approximately 8500 miles. Check engine light came on. Thought it might be loose fuel cap. Not it so it will need to go to dealer. Not happy. Wife’s five yo CRV has been flawless. Expect the same out of 40k pickup. CarPlay works better will iPhone 11 but still a little quirky. Still love to drive it. Very good acceleration.

5 out of 5 stars, Getting Better!
paw-paw,
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Had a 2006 SL Crew Cab 4x4 with 96,xxxx miles no major issues ran great, traded in for 2019 SL Crew Cab 4x4. More features in some ways and others no so much. have 5,xxx miles and average 19-20 mpg. Whole lot better than the 06 with more horse, seems to turn sharper also which is a big plus.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Features & Specs

SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$43,020
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB features & specs
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$39,870
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$47,110
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$51,940
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Titan safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic
Monitors the area around the rear-quarter panel and warns of vehicles that are in the blind spot or approaching it.
Trailer Sway Control
Helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.
Surround-View Camera
Gives a bird's-eye, 360-degree view of the vehicle to help fit the truck into tight spaces.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover19.8%

Nissan Titan vs. the competition

Nissan Titan vs. Toyota Tundra

The Titan and the Tundra are two similar full-size trucks. They both come with standard V8 power and are available with highly capable off-road variants. Yet they're both a bit behind the curve when it comes to cabin refinement and technology. If you're looking for a no-frills work truck, this may be a positive.

Compare Nissan Titan & Toyota Tundra features

Nissan Titan vs. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is one of the most versatile and capable pickup trucks on the market today. It is available with a wide range of powertrains, has an impressive towing and hauling capability, and comes with all the latest high-tech features you can ask for. The Titan doesn't share many of those traits. Sure, it's a strong truck, but the Ford wins out in nearly every head-to-head numbers comparison. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.

Compare Nissan Titan & Ford F-150 features

Nissan Titan vs. Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is Edmunds' top-ranked full-size pickup truck and with good reason. It has an excellent list of standard and available features, a comfortable and quiet cabin, and some serious towing power. The Ram 1500 also has the best interior in the class — especially when you go with the optional 12.3-inch screen. The Titan may be a good blunt-force tool when it comes to towing and hauling, but the Ram is even more capable and significantly more refined. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.

Compare Nissan Titan & Ram 1500 features
FAQ

Is the Nissan Titan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Titan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Titan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Titan gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Titan. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Nissan Titan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Titan:

  • New 7-inch infotainment system with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • New Fender audio system is standard on Crew Cab SL, SL Midnight Edition and Platinum Reserve trims
  • Rear door alert, to remind drivers to check the back seat after exiting, is standard on King Cab and Crew Cab
  • Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Nissan Titan reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Titan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Titan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Titan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Nissan Titan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan Titan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Titan and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Titan is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Titan?

The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Titan is the 2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,680.

Other versions include:

  • SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $43,020
  • SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $39,870
  • PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $47,110
  • SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $51,940
  • S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,680
  • S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $39,830
  • Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $57,840
  • Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $54,630
  • SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $48,740
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Titan?

If you're interested in the Nissan Titan, the next question is, which Titan model is right for you? Titan variants include SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of Titan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Nissan Titan

2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Overview

The 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Titan Crew Cab 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Titan Crew Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Titan Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SV, PRO-4X, SL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab?

2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

The 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,125. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $8,873 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,873 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,252.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 14.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cabs are available in my area?

2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

There are currently 6 new 2019 [object Object] Titan Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,320 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,553 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Titan Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Titan Crew Cab for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Titan Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan Titan for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,689.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,094.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and all available trim types: S, Platinum Reserve, SV, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Titan Crew Cab?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

