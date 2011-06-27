  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Titan SL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Titan
Overview
$47,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
$47,780
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$47,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$47,780
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$47,780
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
$47,780
Texas Titan Editionyes
SL Towing Package 4x2yes
Chrome Packageyes
Midnight Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$47,780
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$47,780
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$47,780
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$47,780
Midnight Edition Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
$47,780
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$47,780
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
$47,780
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$47,780
LED Fog Lights- Bright Chrome Bezelyes
Titan Box- Inside Bed Storage w/New Cleatyes
Premium Paintyes
Rear Bumper Stepyes
Accessory Wheelsyes
Accessory Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$47,780
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length228.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9390 lbs.
Curb weight5508 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
$47,780
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Java Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$47,780
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$47,780
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$47,780
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
