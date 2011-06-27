  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Texas Titan Editionyes
SV Towing Convenience Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
SV Comfort and Convenience Packageyes
SV Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
King Cab Rear Seat Deleteyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.4 in.
Rear leg room24.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
6.5 Foot Drop-In Bed Lineryes
Titan Box Bed Liner w/Built-In Storageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length228.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9130 lbs.
Curb weight5660 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Height75.7 in.
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Java Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
