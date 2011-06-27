  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Titan S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,230
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,230
S Convenience and Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,230
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,230
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,230
All-Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,230
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Length228.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9390 lbs.
Curb weight5508 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach16.4 degrees
Height75.4 in.
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magnetic Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,230
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/75R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,230
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,230
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
