Used 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

WORST BUILD QUALITY EVER NEEDED Brad Cohen , 01/08/2018 S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 13 people found this review helpful I do not know which is worse the actual product or the way Nissan stood behind product. The truck has the worst fit and finish I have ever seen. The truck was missing paint ( just paint over primer on the passenger side cab, and front and rear doors.) Within the drip panels on top of the truck they missed caulking half the drip panels. And Sloppily caulked the rest They then just painted over caulk. In the bed they didn’t caulk one of the seams in the interior of the bed and you could see daylight down to the floor. . Brought the truck to 3 dealers two of which wouldn’t even make a warranty claim saying that’s just how they build them. Nissan Consumer affairs has switched the regional manager on me 3 times now from Stefanie to Jennifer now to Debbie. They don’t take phone calls and won’t leave email addresses so I can have receipt of contact with them. I went a different dealer other than the one I bought the truck at and they literally laughed out loud when looking over my truck. They made a warranty claim for over $12,000 in body work the truck needed. It is junk just junk. DO NOT BUY ! The truck has can’t be fixed right to factory spec, The only thing worse than the piece of junk truck is their customer service they refused to even send an engineer out to look at the truck I wish I could put up pictures so you can see this junk. Nissans dealer network is a joke. I am left with the decision to let them attempt to fix the truck, and have it look even worse cause even their own Dealers said they could never replicate a factory paint job, or leave it the way it is. Wither way I am left with truck that has about $7,000 in diminished value given the amount of body work it needs, or the same amount of repairs that will be visible to an appraisers eye when I go to trade it in. Nissan is no Help. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ok truck but transmission/cc interface stinks Disappointed , 10/05/2019 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Truck does not allow towing with CC activated without experiencing horrendous bouts of multiple downshifts on the smallest of hills....per Nissan customer care they pointed me to the part of their owners manual that says no CC while towing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid, reliable, strong. Payrick , 07/27/2019 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Our 2017 Titan King Cab has served us well. With 48,000 miles it has had only 1 issue... a bit of extra road/wind noise due to backwards opening rear door design. We have just completed an 8 month travel trailer tour. Kept synthetic oil changed every 4 to 5k. Changed transmission oil at 40k because manual said to. Comfortable, nice features (SV model), and a workhorse. Had no trouble pulling a 4,300lb dry and 5,200lb loaded trailer at 65 mph, or sometimes 55 up mountain passes. Most often pulled in TOW mode at 1,500 to 2,000 rpm, never over 4,000 rpm for longer than a minute. Averaged 11.2 mpg over entire trip. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Nissan Titan SV KC SpaceGuy85 , 11/10/2019 SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have found that this is a very good truck! Can tow anything I put behind it, it is quiet, and has the smothest ride I have ever had. My only complaint is the fuel economy, but, I came from a 03 Frontier with the 2.4L 5 speed. This Titan has taken some getting used to as far as size, but, other than that, again, it is a very solid truck. If it lasts as long as I got out of the 03 Frontier, I will be extremely happy! There seems to be only 2 issues with mine, and I am working with the dealer now. One is that the fuel filler whistles (there is a TSB on that), second, the fan clutch runs all the time, which lowers the fuel economy even more. That one the dealer told me was normal, but, I am not buying that one. Will search for a different dealer. Other than those two items, I am very happy with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse