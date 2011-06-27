  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Nissan Titan SV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,790
See Titan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,790
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,790
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Utility Accessory Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
SV Value Truck Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,790
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,790
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,790
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Rear Bumper Step Assistyes
Bedlineryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Curb weight5185 lbs.
Gross weight7101 lbs.
Angle of approach29.6 degrees
Maximum payload1916 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height76.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Exterior Colors
  • Espresso Black
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,790
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Titan Inventory

Related Used 2015 Nissan Titan SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles