Used 2015 Nissan Titan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Titan King Cab
SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,515*
Total Cash Price
$28,713
S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,352*
Total Cash Price
$24,870
S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,352*
Total Cash Price
$24,870
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,195*
Total Cash Price
$25,322
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,408*
Total Cash Price
$27,583
Titan Crew Cab
SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,138*
Total Cash Price
$22,609
S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,515*
Total Cash Price
$28,713
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$43,824*
Total Cash Price
$23,513
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$59,415*
Total Cash Price
$31,879
S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,943*
Total Cash Price
$33,235
SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$60,257*
Total Cash Price
$32,331
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$56,465*
Total Cash Price
$30,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan King Cab SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,106
|$1,041
|$3,075
|$2,616
|$9,742
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,242
|$919
|$574
|$208
|$4,488
|Depreciation
|$6,050
|$2,570
|$2,261
|$2,005
|$1,800
|$14,686
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,197
|$9,307
|$8,819
|$10,485
|$9,708
|$53,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan King Cab S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$923
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$958
|$902
|$2,663
|$2,266
|$8,438
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,076
|$796
|$497
|$180
|$3,887
|Depreciation
|$5,240
|$2,226
|$1,958
|$1,737
|$1,559
|$12,720
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,163
|$8,061
|$7,638
|$9,082
|$8,408
|$46,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan King Cab S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$923
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$958
|$902
|$2,663
|$2,266
|$8,438
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,076
|$796
|$497
|$180
|$3,887
|Depreciation
|$5,240
|$2,226
|$1,958
|$1,737
|$1,559
|$12,720
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,163
|$8,061
|$7,638
|$9,082
|$8,408
|$46,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan King Cab PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$940
|$4,430
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$976
|$918
|$2,712
|$2,307
|$8,592
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,362
|$1,095
|$811
|$506
|$184
|$3,958
|Depreciation
|$5,336
|$2,267
|$1,994
|$1,768
|$1,587
|$12,952
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,402
|$8,207
|$7,777
|$9,247
|$8,561
|$47,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan King Cab SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,825
|Maintenance
|$1,829
|$1,063
|$1,000
|$2,954
|$2,513
|$9,359
|Repairs
|$481
|$559
|$653
|$765
|$893
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,498
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,484
|$1,193
|$883
|$551
|$200
|$4,311
|Depreciation
|$5,812
|$2,469
|$2,172
|$1,926
|$1,729
|$14,108
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,911
|$13,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,599
|$8,940
|$8,472
|$10,072
|$9,326
|$51,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$839
|$3,955
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$871
|$820
|$2,421
|$2,060
|$7,671
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,216
|$978
|$724
|$452
|$164
|$3,534
|Depreciation
|$4,764
|$2,024
|$1,780
|$1,579
|$1,417
|$11,564
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,966
|$7,328
|$6,944
|$8,256
|$7,644
|$42,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,106
|$1,041
|$3,075
|$2,616
|$9,742
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,242
|$919
|$574
|$208
|$4,488
|Depreciation
|$6,050
|$2,570
|$2,261
|$2,005
|$1,800
|$14,686
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,197
|$9,307
|$8,819
|$10,485
|$9,708
|$53,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$873
|$4,113
|Maintenance
|$1,559
|$906
|$853
|$2,518
|$2,142
|$7,978
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,265
|$1,017
|$753
|$470
|$171
|$3,675
|Depreciation
|$4,955
|$2,105
|$1,851
|$1,642
|$1,474
|$12,027
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,445
|$7,621
|$7,222
|$8,586
|$7,950
|$43,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,577
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$1,228
|$1,156
|$3,414
|$2,905
|$10,816
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,731
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,991
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,379
|$1,021
|$637
|$231
|$4,983
|Depreciation
|$6,717
|$2,854
|$2,510
|$2,226
|$1,998
|$16,305
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,872
|$10,332
|$9,791
|$11,641
|$10,778
|$59,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,814
|Maintenance
|$2,204
|$1,280
|$1,205
|$3,559
|$3,028
|$11,276
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,805
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,076
|Financing
|$1,788
|$1,438
|$1,064
|$664
|$241
|$5,195
|Depreciation
|$7,003
|$2,975
|$2,617
|$2,321
|$2,083
|$16,999
|Fuel
|$3,116
|$3,210
|$3,306
|$3,406
|$3,507
|$16,546
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,590
|$10,772
|$10,208
|$12,136
|$11,237
|$61,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,200
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$2,144
|$1,246
|$1,173
|$3,462
|$2,946
|$10,970
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,756
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,019
|Financing
|$1,739
|$1,399
|$1,035
|$646
|$235
|$5,054
|Depreciation
|$6,813
|$2,894
|$2,545
|$2,258
|$2,026
|$16,537
|Fuel
|$3,032
|$3,123
|$3,216
|$3,313
|$3,412
|$16,096
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,111
|$10,479
|$9,930
|$11,806
|$10,931
|$60,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Titan Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,300
|Maintenance
|$2,009
|$1,167
|$1,099
|$3,244
|$2,760
|$10,279
|Repairs
|$528
|$614
|$717
|$840
|$981
|$3,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,646
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,892
|Financing
|$1,629
|$1,311
|$970
|$606
|$220
|$4,736
|Depreciation
|$6,384
|$2,712
|$2,385
|$2,116
|$1,899
|$15,496
|Fuel
|$2,841
|$2,927
|$3,014
|$3,105
|$3,197
|$15,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,034
|$9,820
|$9,305
|$11,063
|$10,243
|$56,465
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Titan in Virginia is:not available
