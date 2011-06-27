  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Nissan Titan SL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,280
See Titan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,280
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,280
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,280
SL Max-Utility Packageyes
Utility Accessory Packageyes
DVD Packageyes
Texas Titan Package (Limited Availability)yes
Heavy Metal Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
350 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Texas Titan Floor Matsyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,280
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,280
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Rear Bumper Step Assistyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5549 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Maximum payload1651 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.7 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Java Metallic
  • Graphite Blue
  • Espresso Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Galaxy Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,280
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,280
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Titan Inventory

Related Used 2014 Nissan Titan SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles