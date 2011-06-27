Used 2014 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck for your money Newton , 11/03/2015 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Very reliable truck, power and handling is superb. Ride like a luxurious sedan. Towed my 27 footer travel trailer with ease. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nissan Titan JL , 05/11/2016 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We have only had the Titan for 5 months but we have enjoyed it! It met our needs, especially in the tow department, for as good if not better value than the competition. It has a nice ride on the interstate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What a truck that's over looked! MIKE , 12/20/2015 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 6 people found this review helpful I drove them all and the Titan SV 4x4 was a better price, rode better,and will fly as fast as you want to go..the gas mileage is better than most full size trucks. A man I know has a new Ford truck he get's 11.5 miles to gal. In town I get 16 in town. I saved 5,000 to 7,000 dollars compared to the others. The reveiws on the Titan are higher compared to the others. They have more loyal customers than all the other too.. If you need a good truck it's a Titan..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT NISSIAN TITAN HAROLD HOOVER , 09/13/2016 SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 1 of 3 people found this review helpful John Lee Nissan has the best salesmen Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse