Used 2013 Nissan Titan S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,120
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,120
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,120
S Popular Equipment Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,120
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,120
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,120
All Season Floor Mats (Front Only)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,120
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Rear Bumper Step Assistyes
Bedlineryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5085 lbs.
Angle of approach29.6 degrees
Maximum payload2016 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height76.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Expresso Black
  • Galaxy Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,120
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,120
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,120
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
