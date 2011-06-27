Used 2011 Nissan Titan Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|14
|15
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|12/17 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.0/504.0 mi.
|336.0/476.0 mi.
|364.0/504.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|28.0 gal.
|28.0 gal.
|28.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|14
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Torque
|385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.6 l
|5.6 l
|5.6 l
|Horsepower
|317 hp @ 5200 rpm
|317 hp @ 5200 rpm
|317 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.6 ft.
|45.4 ft.
|45.6 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|SV Value Truck Package w/Texas Titan Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Texas Titan Package (Limited Availability)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SV Utility Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|SV Value Truck Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Utility Accessory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SV Premium Utility Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|SL Max-Utility Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Technology Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|rear volume controls
|no
|no
|yes
|350 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|no
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|10 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Sun sensor
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|iPod Interface
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Texas Titan Floor Mats
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Rear Bumper Step Assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heavy Metal Chrome Edition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Front track
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|68.1 in.
|Curb weight
|5063 lbs.
|5311 lbs.
|5259 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|7100 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|27.2 degrees
|29.7 degrees
|27.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|2015 lbs.
|1900 lbs.
|2015 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.5 degrees
|27.3 degrees
|25.7 degrees
|Length
|224.6 in.
|224.6 in.
|224.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9300 lbs.
|9300 lbs.
|9100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.4 in.
|10.4 in.
|10.6 in.
|Height
|74.7 in.
|76.3 in.
|75.1 in.
|Wheel base
|139.8 in.
|139.8 in.
|139.8 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|Rear track
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|68.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|P265/70R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P275/60R20 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,610
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
