Used 2011 Nissan Titan Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151415
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg12/17 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.336.0/476.0 mi.364.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.28.0 gal.28.0 gal.
Combined MPG151415
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm317 hp @ 5200 rpm317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.45.4 ft.45.6 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
SV Value Truck Package w/Texas Titan Packageyesyesno
Texas Titan Package (Limited Availability)yesyesyes
SV Utility Packageyesnono
Tow Packageyesyesno
SV Value Truck Packageyesyesno
Utility Accessory Packageyesyesyes
SV Premium Utility Packageyesyesno
SL Max-Utility Packagenonoyes
Technology Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
8 total speakersyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
rear volume controlsnonoyes
350 watts stereo outputnonoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Sun sensornonoyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
iPod Interfaceyesyesyes
Floor Matsyesyesyes
Texas Titan Floor Matsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
captains chairs front seatsnonoyes
fold flat passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Rear Bumper Step Assistyesyesyes
Heavy Metal Chrome Editionyesyesyes
Bedlineryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Front track67.9 in.67.9 in.68.1 in.
Curb weight5063 lbs.5311 lbs.5259 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7200 lbs.7100 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees29.7 degrees27.6 degrees
Maximum payload2015 lbs.1900 lbs.2015 lbs.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees27.3 degrees25.7 degrees
Length224.6 in.224.6 in.224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.9300 lbs.9100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.10.4 in.10.6 in.
Height74.7 in.76.3 in.75.1 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.139.8 in.139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Rear track67.9 in.67.9 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
  • Galaxy Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
  • Galaxy Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
  • Blue Steel
  • Galaxy Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal II, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal II, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
P265/70R18 tiresyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P275/60R20 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,610
Starting MSRP
$34,460
Starting MSRP
$37,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
