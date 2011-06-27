  1. Home
Used 2010 Nissan Titan LE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Titan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Nissan DVD Entertainment Packageyes
Texas Titan Packageyes
LE Max Utility Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
rear volume controlsyes
350 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storage Binyes
Texas Titan Floor Matsyes
Floor Matsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Step Assistyes
Sliding Bed Extenderyes
Sliding Bed Divideryes
Heavy Metal Chrome Editionyes
Bed Lineryes
Chrome Tailgate Trimyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5259 lbs.
Gross weight7274 lbs.
Angle of approach27.6 degrees
Maximum payload2015 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height75.1 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Alert Metallic
  • Blue Steel Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blizzard
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Galaxy Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
