Used 2009 Nissan Titan LE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Titan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
rear volume controlsyes
350 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Angle of departure27.2 degrees
Length244.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Curb weight5818 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.5 in.
Angle of approach30.4 degrees
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1582 lbs.
Wheel base159.4 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Black
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
  • Red Alert
  • Majestic Blue
  • Desert Stone
  • Timberline
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, leather
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
