  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Nissan Titan XE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,550
See Titan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,550
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,550
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,550
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,550
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,550
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,550
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,550
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,550
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,550
Angle of departure27.3 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Curb weight5286 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Angle of approach29.7 degrees
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload1914 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,550
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Black
  • Red Alert
  • Majestic Blue
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, leather
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,550
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,550
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Titan Inventory

Related Used 2009 Nissan Titan XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles