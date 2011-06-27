Used 2009 Nissan Titan SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Curb weight5063 lbs.
Gross weight7126 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Height74.7 in.
Maximum payload2063 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Black
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
  • Red Alert
  • Majestic Blue
  • Desert Stone
  • Timberline
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, leather
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
