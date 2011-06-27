  1. Home
Used 2009 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Titan
Overview
$33,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,680
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$33,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,680
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$33,680
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,680
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,680
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
$33,680
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$33,680
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$33,680
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$33,680
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
$33,680
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5297 lbs.
Gross weight7167 lbs.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1870 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
$33,680
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Black
  • Red Alert
  • Majestic Blue
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal II, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$33,680
P275/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,680
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
