  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2008 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Nissan Titan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Titan
More about the 2008 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,800
See Titan Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,800
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length244.2 in.
Curb weight5371 lbs.
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Height74.7 in.
Wheel base159.4 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Exterior Colors
  • Timberline
  • Desert Stone
  • Red Brawn
  • Red Alert
  • Majestic Blue
  • Galaxy Black
  • Smoke
  • Radiant Silver
  • Blizzard
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, leather
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,800
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,800
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Titan Inventory

Related Used 2008 Nissan Titan SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles