Used 2007 Nissan Titan LE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,650
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
350 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.
Curb weight5036 lbs.
Gross weight6422 lbs.
Angle of approach29.3 degrees
Maximum payload1386 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy
  • Smoke
  • Granite
  • Radiant Silver
  • White
  • Red Alert
  • Red Brawn
  • Majestic Blue
  • Deep Water
Interior Colors
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
  • Graphite/Titanium, leather
  • Graphite/Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
