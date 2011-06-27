Used 2006 Nissan Titan LE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336/476 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|28 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|379 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|350 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|67.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5323 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6521 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|32.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1198 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|28.3 degrees
|Length
|224.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.5 in.
|Height
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|139.8 in.
|Width
|78.8 in.
|Rear track
|67.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P265/70R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
