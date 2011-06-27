  1. Home
Used 2006 Nissan Titan LE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Torque379 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
350 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,850
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Front track67.5 in.
Curb weight5262 lbs.
Gross weight6587 lbs.
Angle of approach29.6 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees
Length224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height75.1 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Blue
  • Granite
  • Radiant Silver
  • White
  • Smoke
  • Galaxy
  • Red Alert
  • Deep Water
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Titanium, leather
  • Graphite/Titanium, cloth
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,850
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,850
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
