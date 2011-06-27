  1. Home
Used 2006 Nissan Titan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,250
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Torque379 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,250
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,250
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Front track67.5 in.
Curb weight5199 lbs.
Gross weight6521 lbs.
Angle of approach32.2 degrees
Maximum payload1322 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Blue
  • Granite
  • Radiant Silver
  • White
  • Smoke
  • Galaxy
  • Red Alert
  • Deep Water
  • Red Brawn
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Titanium, leather
  • Graphite/Titanium, cloth
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,250
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,250
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
