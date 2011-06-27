  1. Home
Used 2005 Nissan Titan XE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque379 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.
Curb weight5038 lbs.
Gross weight6522 lbs.
Angle of approach31.8 degrees
Maximum payload1585 lbs.
Angle of departure28.4 degrees
Length224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance11.3 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Brawn
  • Copper
  • Deep Water
  • White
  • Red Alert
  • Galaxy
  • Canteen
  • Radiant Silver
  • Smoke
Interior Colors
  • Steel
  • Graphite/Titanium
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
P245/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
