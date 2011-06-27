  1. Home
Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Torque379 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle46 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,800
350 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Front track67.5 in.
Curb weight4966 lbs.
Gross weight6486 lbs.
Angle of approach29.3 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Exterior Colors
  • Copper
  • White
  • Deep Water
  • Sedona
  • Red Brawn
  • Canteen
  • Galaxy
  • Radiant Silver
  • Smoke
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Titanium
  • Sand/Steel
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,800
P265/70R18 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,800
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
