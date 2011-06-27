  1. Home
Used 2004 Nissan Titan XE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque379 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle46 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.
Curb weight4966 lbs.
Gross weight6486 lbs.
Angle of approach29.3 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper
  • White
  • Deep Water
  • Sedona
  • Red Brawn
  • Canteen
  • Galaxy
  • Radiant Silver
  • Smoke
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Titanium
  • Sand/Steel
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
P245/75R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
