  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan XD
  4. 2022 Nissan Titan XD
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Nissan Titan XD Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Titan XD
More about the 2022 Titan XD
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity10,880 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,240 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Off-Road Protection Package +$535
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,990
Platinum Utility Package +$1,390
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
485 watts stereo outputyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Delete Electronic Tailgate Lock +-$160
Monotone Paintyes
Moonroof Package +$1,490
Delete Spray-On Bed Liner +-$400
Nissan Tailgate Audio by Kicker with Utili-Track Bracket +$480
Illuminated Kick Plate - Platinum +$350
Platinum Reserve Mud Flaps +$320
Premium Paint +$395
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Bed Length6'7”
Curb weight6,845 lbs.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight8,650 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height78.9 in.
Length243.4 in.
Maximum payload2,240 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity10,880 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors80.7 in.
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Wheel base151.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Tricoat
  • Cardinal Red Metallic Tricoat
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White Tricoat/Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic Tricoat/Gun Metallic
  • Super Black/Gun Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic/Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT265/60R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Nissan Titan XD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates