2021 Nissan Titan XD SV Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Titan XD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,770
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,770
SV Utility Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
SV Utility Plusyes
SV Convenience Packageyes
Texas Titan Packageyes
HD Front GAWR Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,770
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,770
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Floor Mats - Carpetyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,770
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Loop Side Stepsyes
Illuminated Kick Plate - Titanyes
Sport Baryes
Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletionyes
Bed Assist Gripyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Curb weight6504 lbs.
Gross weight8750 lbs.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload2240 lbs.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length243.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10880 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height78.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base151.6 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,770
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,770
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.

