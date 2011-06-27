  1. Home
2021 Nissan Titan XD Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181718
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
descent controlnoyesno
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/20 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/520.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG181718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm400 hp @ 5800 rpm400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.53.8 ft.53.8 ft.
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnoyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
HD Front GAWR Packageyesnoyes
PRO-4X Convenience Packagenoyesno
Rear Seat Entertainmentnoyesyes
Premium Packagenoyesno
Off-Road Protection Packagenoyesno
PRO-4X Utility Plusnoyesno
SV Utility Packagenonoyes
SV Utility Plusnonoyes
SV Convenience Packagenonoyes
Texas Titan Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
485 watts stereo outputnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
Fender premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnono
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Floor Mats - All-Seasonyesnono
Floor Mats - Carpetnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
captains chairs front seatsnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Loop Side Stepsyesnoyes
20" Accessory Wheelsyesnono
Splash Guardsyesnoyes
PRO-4X Mud Flapsnoyesno
Sport Barnoyesyes
Electronic Tailgate Lock Deletionnoyesyes
Premium Paintnoyesno
Bed Assist Gripnoyesyes
Illuminated Kick Plate - PRO-4Xnoyesno
PRO-4X Rugged Step Boardsnoyesno
Illuminated Kick Plate - Titannonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Curb weight6407 lbs.6688 lbs.6504 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.8800 lbs.8750 lbs.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees21.1 degrees15.9 degrees
Maximum payload2240 lbs.2240 lbs.2240 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees23.9 degrees23.5 degrees
Length243.4 in.244.4 in.243.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10880 lbs.10880 lbs.10880 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.8 in.8.2 in.
Height78.0 in.78.4 in.78.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.7 cu.ft.119.7 cu.ft.119.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base151.6 in.151.6 in.151.6 in.
Width79.5 in.80.7 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Baja Storm
  • Gun Metallic
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
LT245/75R17 tiresyesnoyes
painted steel wheelsyesnoyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT275/65R18 tiresnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,030
Starting MSRP
$54,520
Starting MSRP
$48,770
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.

