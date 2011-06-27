2019 Nissan Titan XD S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Torque
|394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.6 l
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|53.8 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Heavy Duty GAWR Package
|yes
|S Utility Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|All Season Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.3 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|6.5 Foot Drop-In Bed Liner
|yes
|Rear Bumper Step
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Angle of departure
|27.5 degrees
|Length
|242.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10950 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6320 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|78.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|2470 lbs.
|Wheel base
|151.6 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|LT245/75R17 tires
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,430
|Basic
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
