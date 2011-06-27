2019 Nissan Titan XD Diesel Consumer Reviews

Mark.C , 01/22/2020 Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

this is the 2nd Titan XD I have owned and it is a GREAT truck. have had ZERO problems with either one. it has a tons of room I put my 2 granddaughters car seats in the back seat and they have room to spare. it also can tow just about anything you want to tow I pull my 14k 5th wheel with no problems. yes it does not have the power of the ford 6.7 but unless you are towing more than 20k you will never know the deference but at that point you will need a F350. but that will cost you a arm and a leg. But what normal people tow it cant be beat for the price. it is defiantly a head turner but it is no speed demon vehicle so don't try to drag race a sports car (lol) you wont win. but for a pickup truck it is a great value for the money. some people talk about the reliability of it but I have had 2 and had no problems but the ones complaining about it is their a reason it broke down is you don't take care of it like change the oil or drive it like they stole it then it might have not broke down. it will last you if you do your maintenance like recommended it will last for years to come. my only complaint I have is they put a 25 gal fuel tank on it when it should have been bigger.